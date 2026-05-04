Uttar Pradesh: Day after four siblings bludgeoned to death at home, missing mother found dead in drain

Police suspect the woman committed suicide, say her husband marrying another woman in Saudi Arabia may have prompted her to kill the kids.

Written by: Manish Sahu
3 min readLucknowMay 4, 2026 04:05 AM IST
Day after four siblings bludgeoned to death at home, missing mother found dead in drainAfter receiving a complaint, police on Saturday entered the Akbarpur area house, which was locked from inside, and found the bodies lying on a bed. Investigators suspect the children — aged 14, 12, 10 and 8 — may have been drugged before being hit on the head and killed.
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A day after her four minor children were found at their home in Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday, the 35-year-old woman was found dead in a drain near the home on Sunday. The woman, Ghasia Khatoon, was earlier thought to be a suspect as she had gone missing.

After receiving a complaint, police on Saturday entered the Akbarpur area house, which was locked from inside, and found the bodies lying on a bed. Investigators suspect the children — aged 14, 12, 10 and 8 — may have been drugged before being hit on the head and killed.

The police suspected the woman murdered her children and fled through a window after talking to her husband on Friday night. Her husband, Niyaz Ahmed lives in Saudi Arabia and has not returned home for four years. Akbarpur police station house officer, Srinivas Pandey, said that about a year ago, the woman had travelled to Saudi Arabia and found out her husband had married a Pakistani woman. Since then, she had been deeply distressed.

PTI reported Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh as saying on Sunday that they located the woman’s body in the drain with the help of CCTV footage while they were searching for her. Her husband confirmed her identity after they sent him a photograph of her face, she said. The drain is about 300 metres from their house.

The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, the SP told PTI, while not ruling out suicide, murder or foul play. The SP clarified to PTI that contrary to some speculation, her body was not found inside a sack.

During preliminary investigation, police had earlier found that the kids’ father had called his brother to check in on his family after repeated phone calls went unanswered on Saturday. The brother then found the house locked from the inside. He then called the police in the afternoon, who scaled the boundary wall to enter the house and found the dead bodies inside.

It is suspected that the woman died by jumping into the drain after killing her children. A murder case was earlier registered against Ghasia Khatoon at the Akbarpur police station.

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The police also interviewed the woman’s family members and assessed whether any other person was involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Kasda village in the Mahrua area on Sunday as the bodies of the four children reached their relatives’ home after the post-mortem.

A large number of people, including grieving family members, neighbours and other residents, gathered for the last rites. The children were later buried in the villagegraveyard. — With inputs from PTI

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