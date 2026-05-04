Uttar Pradesh: Day after four siblings bludgeoned to death at home, missing mother found dead in drain

After receiving a complaint, police on Saturday entered the Akbarpur area house, which was locked from inside, and found the bodies lying on a bed. Investigators suspect the children — aged 14, 12, 10 and 8 — may have been drugged before being hit on the head and killed.

A day after her four minor children were found at their home in Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday, the 35-year-old woman was found dead in a drain near the home on Sunday. The woman, Ghasia Khatoon, was earlier thought to be a suspect as she had gone missing.

After receiving a complaint, police on Saturday entered the Akbarpur area house, which was locked from inside, and found the bodies lying on a bed. Investigators suspect the children — aged 14, 12, 10 and 8 — may have been drugged before being hit on the head and killed.

The police suspected the woman murdered her children and fled through a window after talking to her husband on Friday night. Her husband, Niyaz Ahmed lives in Saudi Arabia and has not returned home for four years. Akbarpur police station house officer, Srinivas Pandey, said that about a year ago, the woman had travelled to Saudi Arabia and found out her husband had married a Pakistani woman. Since then, she had been deeply distressed.