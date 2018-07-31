Uttar Pradesh: Day after being accused of setting girl on fire, 18-year-old ‘kills himself’

According to the SHO, the girl’s father alleged that Zahid had been harassing his daughter by repeatedly calling her up on her mobile. (Representational Image) According to the SHO, the girl’s father alleged that Zahid had been harassing his daughter by repeatedly calling her up on her mobile. (Representational Image)

An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train a few hours after he was booked in a case for “setting a girl on fire” in Sant Ravidas Nagar district on Monday.

The body of Zahid was recovered a few hours after the 17-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Varanasi, died. The girl had sustained around 60 per cent burns, police said.

“Locals informed the police in the afternoon about the boy’s body lying on the track. His family members has confirmed the identity,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of City Kotwali police station, Naveen Tiwari. However, there was no witness to Zahid’s suicide, the SHO added.

Rajesh S, superintendent of police, Sant Ravidas Nagar, said the police were searching for Zahid after the girl’s father filed a complaint against him on Sunday accusing him of setting his daughter on fire.

“Dying declaration of the victim could not be recorded as she was not in a condition to speak,” the SP added.

According to the SHO, the girl’s father alleged that Zahid had been harassing his daughter by repeatedly calling her up on her mobile. On Sunday afternoon, he forcibly entered his house when she was alone and set her on fire. When the girl started screaming for help, neighbours doused the flames and rushed her to a hospital from where she was referred to Varanasi. Zahid had escaped from the spot, he added.

