Dalit man bludgeoned to death by wife’s family in UP, a year after eloping

More than a year after he eloped with and married a woman against her family’s wishes, a 23-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with bricks by his wife’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.
Akshay and Ridhima, 20, had been living in Noida since their marriage. Both belonged to the Dalit community. Akshay returned to Muzaffarnagar on Monday, and was attacked that evening. He died in hospital on Tuesday.
Police arrested two people on Wednesday, including Ridhima’s elder brother, Vasu, in connection with the killing, said Dinesh Baghel, Station House Officer (SHO) of Khatauli police station.
Police suspect the killing was premeditated, with several people allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Among those detained is Akash, who was with Akshay at the time of the attack and allegedly shared information about his movements with the assailants, police said.
Accused resented him
Akshay, a resident of Biharipur village, first met Ridhima while visiting his uncle, who lived in Sarai village, about six kilometres from his home.
The two grew close and eventually began a relationship. But Ridhima’s family opposed it, while Akshay’s family repeatedly urged him to end the relationship. He refused.
About a year and a half ago, the couple eloped, prompting Ridhima’s family to file a kidnapping complaint, police said. The two later married in court and moved to Noida, where Akshay found work, said SHO Baghel.
A police officer said Ridhima’s family had allegedly continued to harbour resentment against Akshay, even after the couple married and moved away, and was waiting for him to return to Muzaffarnagar.
Trip to buy medicines, then a fatal attack
According to police, Akshay’s family told them that he had returned to Muzaffarnagar on Monday morning. Later that evening, he left home on his motorcycle with Akash, telling his family that he was going to buy medicines.
The two stopped at a shop on Jansath Road in the Khatauli area and were talking when three masked men arrived on a motorcycle and confronted Akshay. One of the assailants struck him with a brick, knocking him to the ground. The attackers then repeatedly hit him on the head with bricks, leaving him bleeding heavily, his family alleged.
The accused, later, escaped.