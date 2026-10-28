Dalit man bludgeoned to death by wife’s family in UP, a year after eloping

More than a year after he eloped with and married a woman against her family’s wishes, a 23-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with bricks by his wife’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

Akshay and Ridhima, 20, had been living in Noida since their marriage. Both belonged to the Dalit community. Akshay returned to Muzaffarnagar on Monday, and was attacked that evening. He died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police arrested two people on Wednesday, including Ridhima’s elder brother, Vasu, in connection with the killing, said Dinesh Baghel, Station House Officer (SHO) of Khatauli police station.

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Police suspect the killing was premeditated, with several people allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Among those detained is Akash, who was with Akshay at the time of the attack and allegedly shared information about his movements with the assailants, police said.