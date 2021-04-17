Uttar Pradesh curfew: Govt relaxes norms for industry workers, students writing exams

A view of the iconic building of Lucknow, Imambada as ASI protected monuments remained shut for visitors, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo: Nand Kumar)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced some relaxation to the 35-hour curfew, imposed owing to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state. A curfew was announced Friday for 35 hours stating from 8 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi informed that all continuous process industries and their workers would be allowed to travel to their workplaces.

All marriages on Saturday and Sunday with restrictions of 50 people inside closed spaces and 100 persons in open spaces with masks, social distancing and use of sanitizers and other precautions as per SOP will be allowed, he added.

“All examinations, like NDA, will be allowed. Examiners and candidates should carry their ID cards to be allowed movement by the district administration and police,” said Awasthi.

He said that public transport would be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity, especially state transport buses.

“For funeral services at cremation or burial grounds, not more than 20 persons shall be allowed,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single day tally on Friday with 27,426 cases and 103 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state crossed 1.5 lakh. State capital Lucknow has been the worst-hit. It recorded its highest single day tally of 6,598 cases, and 35 deaths on Friday. There are 40,753 active cases in the state.

On Friday, the government had also increased the fine for not wearing a mask in public places to Rs 1,000 for first-time violators and Rs 10,000 for second-time violators.