Uttar Pradesh: Crimes against children to be lodged under 3 categories — general, serious, heinous

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to the new Juvenile Justice Rule, under which crimes against children will now be registered under three categories — general, serious and heinous — and accountability of concerned officials will be fixed at every level.

Advertising

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Under the new guidelines, all organisations working for the welfare of children need to get registered and any such group found functioning without the registration is likely to face stern action. All the district magistrates have been asked to submit a review report every three months.

Briefing the media at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow after the meeting, state government spokespersons Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said that a total of 18 proposals were given approval, including construction of Bundelkhand Expressway which is to begin from October. The bid document for the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway has been approved by the Cabinet, they said.

“The construction of the 296-kilometre-long expressway would begin in October for which more than 92 per cent of the (required) land has been acquired. The expressway will start from Jhansi and pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun and Orai. Commuters can cover the distance from Delhi to Chitrakoot, a religious and tourist spot, in just 6 hours,” said Sharma.

Advertising

The four-lane controlled access highway will have connectivity to Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Agra-Noida Expressway.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) and UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority CEO Awanish Awasthi said the project will be completed in 30 months.

“The land of farmers have been acquired (for the project) at four times the existing rate,” he added.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for exemption of stamp and registration fee for 589.35 acres of land for Kushinagar International Airport that has to be handed over to Airport Authority of India.

Among other important decisions, the Cabinet approved salary at par with SGPGI for the staff and teachers of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences under the recommendations of seventh pay commission. The doctors and paramedical staff at KGMU will also get salary at par with the SGPGI. The decision will cost the government around Rs 14.91 crore, the government spokesperson stated.

Besides, the Cabinet decided that 718 of a total of 1,749 vacancies at the autonomous medical colleges will also be filled on contractual basis. The Cabinet also approved the shuffling of doctors and paramedical staff in case of merger of Lohia Hospital and Lohia Institute.

Cognisance on category B and C vacancies in Groundwater Department was also taken and the posts will be filled on contractual basis for one year or till the recruitment is done through Public Service Commission, the spokesperson said.