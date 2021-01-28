Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination for rest of frontline workers after Feb 5

alking to The Indian Express, Amit Mohan Prasad said the vaccination will take place at nearly 2,300 centres across the state. (Representational)

The state government plans to provide the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the remaining nearly 7.76 lakh healthcare workers in the next four rounds by February 5. The vaccination process for the other frontline workers, including police personnel, home guards, revenue officials and sanitisation workers, will start immediately after that.

Confirming that the third round of vaccination will be held on Thursday at nearly 2,300 centres across the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the following three rounds will take place on January 29, February 4 and February 5. He urged that those listed for vaccination should make use of the opportunity as the vaccine is available in limited quantity in the country. Those who will miss their chance now will not get a second chance, once the vaccination for the next phase starts, he added.

As per an estimate, in the first two phases the state government aims to vaccinate nearly 9 lakh healthcare workers and 15 lakh frontline workers, respectively.

In the first two rounds that took place on January 16 and January 22, a total of 1,23,649 healthcare staff, against 1,85,400 planned, have been given the first round of shots. As many as 22,643 people who were vaccinated on January 16 will be given their second dose on February 15, while 1,01,006 people vaccinated on January 22 will be given the shots again on February 19.

“The next round of vaccination is starting on Thursday. As per plan, the next four rounds of Covid vaccination are on Thursday and Friday, and February 4 and 5. In these four days, the remaining healthcare workers will be vaccinated. After that, vaccination of frontline workers such as police personnel, jail personnel, home guards, sanitation workers of urban bodies, revenue personnel engaged in the work of civil defence and surveillance, among others will start immediately after that. We have made all preparations such as training, cold chain facilities and vaccines ready. The data is also continuously been feed in the CoWin portal,” said Prasad.

“A lot of people want the vaccine, but the government has set up priorities according to threats of infection. If you have been selected, you should use it (opportunity). Those who will miss the chance will not get a second one when the vaccination for the next phase will start,” he said.

Talking to The Indian Express, Prasad said the vaccination will take place at nearly 2,300 centres across the state, and with the rate of 100 people getting the shots at one centre, around 2.30 lakh healthcare workers are targeted to be vaccinated on Thursday.

In the third phase, people above the age of 50 years, and those below 50 years who suffer from serious diseases, including cancer and diabetes, will be vaccinated.