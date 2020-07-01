Uttar Pradesh: Covid deaths close to 700, fresh round of surveillance next

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, till date, 16,084 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery. (Express file photo) According to the health department’s daily bulletin, till date, 16,084 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery. (Express file photo)

As the total number of deaths linked to novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh reached close to 700 on Tuesday with the death of 25 more patients in the last 24 hours, the state government announced a special surveillance programme for Covid infection tracing that aims to cover every single household in the state by mid-July.

“From July 2, we are starting a special surveillance programme. We will start from the six districts of Meerut zone, and in the next 10 days, the teams will go to every single house in these districts. In all other zones of the state, the campaign will start from July 5 and will end by July 15. Ultimately, the whole state will be covered by July 15,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said here.

“Under this drive (which will be held on the lines of pulse polio immunisation), house-to-house surveillance will be done. The surveyors will record household members’ symptoms, if any, including any co-morbidities. They will paste a sticker with all important phone numbers and a list of dos and don’ts to prevent coronavirus infection,” he added.

The government is also starting a parallel month-long campaign on communicable diseases taking into account the advent of monsoon season.

“From Wednesday, we are starting a month-long awareness campaign on communicable diseases as monsoon is here and several diseases like malaria, dengue, and Japanese Encephalitis spread in this season,” said Prasad.

Meanwhile, 672 new cases of were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative Covid count in the state to 23,492. However, the recovery percentage is also steadily increasing and reached 68.46 per cent on Tuesday, one of the highest in the country.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, till date, 16,084 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery. The state now has 6,711 cases of active infection.

Among the fresh cases, Ghaziabad recorded the highest single-day jump with 151 cases, followed by 97 in Noida. Lucknow reported 30, Aligarh 24 and Prayagraj 20. Rest of the districts reporting new cases include Gorakhpur and Jhansi 19 each, Kanpur Nagar 18, Mathura 17, Ballia 15, Bulandshahr 14, Jalaun and Chandauli 13 each, Hapur 12, Meerut, Moradabad, Siddharthngar, Bareilly 11 each, and Jaunpur 10.

Among the fresh deaths, Ghaziabad and Varanasi reported four each, Kanpur Nagar three, Meerut and Hapur two each, and Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh, Sambhal, Sultanpur, Bareilly, Shamli, Farrukhabad, Mau and Kushinagar one each.

With 151 new cases in Ghaziabad, the district now has highest number of active cases – 822 – followed by Noida with 776 cases, and Lucknow 430.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd