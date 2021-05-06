Uttar Pradesh: Covid daily infection shoots up, deaths hit new single-day high

A child suffering low oxygen level, being admitted to Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

After few days of a steady dip in new Covid-19 cases, the infection shot up on Wednesday with the state reporting 31,165 new positive cases in the past 24 hours. The single-day jump in deaths hit a record high of 357 with Kanpur Nagar once again contributing the most – 46 deaths in the past 24 hours. In the last two days, Kanpur Nagar has reported 112 Covid deaths, as per the Health Department’s bulletin.

Lucknow and Chandauli districts reported 38 and 24 deaths, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

Lucknow reported maximum new cases (3,004), followed by Meerut (1,732) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,703).

The number of people declared recovered on Wednesday crossed 40,000. As a result, the state now has 2,62,474 active cases and the overall recovery ratio is a little above 80 per cent. In total, 52 out of the 75 districts have reported more recovery than new cases in the past 24 hours.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said that districts have been provided 4,370 oxygen concentrators and each of the CHCs will be provided 20 oxygen concentrators. The percentage of ambulances dedicated to Covid patients has been increased to 75% from 50%.