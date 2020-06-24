Rapid Antigen Testing to begin in 10 districts: Hapur leads Tuesday surge with 86 cases; 19 more dead

At least 19 more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported from UP in the last 24 hours even as 576 more were added to the caseload. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal) At least 19 more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported from UP in the last 24 hours even as 576 more were added to the caseload. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

At least 19 more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours even as 576 more were added to the caseload. Till Tuesday, the state reported 18,893 total Covid-19 cases and 588 deaths.

The total number of recoveries also shot up to 12,116. The state now has 6,189 active cases with a recovery rate of 64.12% and mortality rate at 3.1%.

Among the 19 new deaths, two each were reported from Ghaziabad and Varanasi, and one each from Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Jaunpur, Basti, Aligarh, Ghazipur, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Deoria, Bareilly, Etawah, Jalaun, Etah and Mau.

Among the new cases, Hapur led the surge with 86, of which at least 61 were reported from one colony — Arya Nagar. As per sources, the high number of cases was reported in the district after test report of more than 365 samples came out in a single day.

The rest of the new cases included 63 in Noida, 34 in Ghaziabad, 30 in Aligarh, 27 in Etawah, 26 in Lucknow, 25 in Meerut, 16 each in Prayagraj and Meerut, 15 in Mathura, 14 in Chandauli, 13 in Bareilly, 12 each in Firozabad and Varanasi, and 10 in Siddharthnagar.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “We are going to increase our sampling capacity, and within next two to three days, we plan to take it further to 20,000 samples per day. By month end, we want to take it to 25,000 or above. We are also going to start the rapid antigen testing in state. It will start in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Gorakhpur districts. We will also start conducting antigen testing in the six districts of Meerut zone…On Tuesday, random sampling of auto-rickshaw drivers, bus drivers and cycle riders was done,” he said.

On Monday, a total of 14,676 samples were tested in which 1,242 pools of five samples and 102 pools of 10 samples were tested, he added.

