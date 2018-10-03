Uttar Pradesh: Cops from ’15 &’16 batch to get training in behaviour

Police coming out after a search for Akhilesh Government Minister Gaytri Prasad Prajapati from his official residence at gautampalli area of Lucknow on tuesday. Prajapati is an accused of Posco act and Supreme Court ordered to the Uttar Pradesh Police to arrest him. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 28.02.2017. Police coming out after a search for Akhilesh Government Minister Gaytri Prasad Prajapati from his official residence at gautampalli area of Lucknow on tuesday. Prajapati is an accused of Posco act and Supreme Court ordered to the Uttar Pradesh Police to arrest him. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 28.02.2017.

Constables of the 2015 and 2016 batches posted in the Lucknow zone will soon be given behavioural training. The decision was taken in the wake of the recent murder of Apple area sales manager Vivek Tiwari in the state capital.

An official announcement about the initiative is likely to be made Wednesday. Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna said the step was taken “develop trust” for the police among citizens and the police department can also benefit from the same.

“People should know that we are working on this on a systemic and strategic level. Another factor is the incident that happened, which is already being investigated by the SIT. Wishing that there is no such incident in the future is one thing, taking a concrete step and working on it is another…,” he added.

“We will begin with 2015-16 batch constables in Lucknow and expand it further to all constables (around 2,400) in the district,” the ADG said, adding that they may soon implement it in other districts in the zone.

The training will be focused mainly on the importance of beat policing and its pattern, behaviour and demeanour towards people, different works of the police, checking vehicles and people.

The ADG said that the training will be conducted by guest lecturers as well as members of the department.

