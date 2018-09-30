Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Uttar Pradesh: Cop held for ‘bribe’ to release cattle truck

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: September 30, 2018 4:50:39 am
Varanasi Police on Friday arrested a constable after he was allegedly heard demanding money to release two trucks loaded with 61 cattles in a purported audio clip of the incident. Constable Haider Ali (40), posted at Mirzamurad police station in Varanasi, was arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act, said Assistant SP, rural (Varanasi) Amit Kumar.

After the purported audio clip surfaced, which has gone went viral, Varanasi SSP Sureshrao A Kulkarni suspended VP Singh Mirzamurad station SHO, and constable Haider Ali. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, said Kumar.

“On September 23, police caught two trucks at Kachua road and recovered 61 animals. Three persons, including two truck drivers Shoaib Ali and Mohammad Yaseen and cleaner Mohammad Shamim, were arrested. The accused told police they bought the cattles from Bihar and were taking them to Kanpur,” officiating SHO Ram Prakash said.

