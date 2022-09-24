Uttar Pradesh: Cop gets life term for shooting lawyer

A court in Rae Bareli on Friday sentenced a 43-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) to life imprisonment in a case of a lawyer’s murder that took place on the premises of the Allahabad district and sessions court in 2015.

The Rae Bareli court had fixed Friday to pronounce the quantum of sentence after holding sub-inspector Shailendra Singh guilty of shooting advocate Nabi Ahmed dead while acquitting another accused, Rashid Siddique, in the case.

Shailendra was lodged in a jail in Rae Bareli.

Acting district government counsel Ajay Maurya said, “A total of 10 prosecution witnesses were examined in the court. Rashid, who was acquitted, was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy. He was out on bail.”

According to the prosecution, Shailendra on March 11, 2015, pulled out his service pistol and fired at advocate Nabi Ahmed on the court premises following an altercation between the two.

A bullet hit Nabi who was later declared dead in a hospital. Shailendra escaped from the spot after threatening the lawyers present, it was alleged.

Nabi had accused Shailendra, who was then posted in Prayagraj, of helping Rashid in a case.

The victim’s father Shahid Siddique had lodged an FIR at the Colnelganj police station in Prayagraj.

Irked over Nabi’s death, lawyers had staged a protest and resorted to stone pelting. The protestors had also set some

vehicles on fire.

The trial of the case was transferred to Rae Bareli on directions of the High Court.