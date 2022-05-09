Uttar Pradesh: Constable arrested for ‘raping’ minor relative

A 49-year-old police constable was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl while she was returning home with him on a motorcycle in Aligarh district, police said.

The accused is posted in Bulandshahr district and is a distant relative of the girl, police said.

“The constable has been arrested and produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody. The girl was sent for a medical examination and few reports are still awaited,” said in-charge of the local police station.

He added that girl is presently at a government-run protection home and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate.

As per police reports, the accused constable was visiting his native village in Aligarh district. “On Friday, the girl went to one of their common relative’s house, while the accused reached there in the evening on a motorcycle. He offered to drop the girl at her residence,” police said.

“However, he took the girl to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. When she tried to resist, he also thrashed her,” they added.

“On returning home, the girl told her parents about the incident. The girl and her family reached the local police station and got an FIR lodged. After getting information about the FIR, the constable went underground but he was later

arrested,” said a police official.

The constable has been charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,

he added.