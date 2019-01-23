Uttar Pradesh: Congress student leader held for ‘threatening’ girl

A Congress student leader in Shahjahanpur was arrested on Tuesday after a video of him purportedly threatening a female student, who had accused his aides of harassing her, went viral.

Advertising

Irfan Hassan, district president of Shahjahanpur of NSUI’s was removed from the union on Sunday, party sources said.

According to a complaint filed by the female student, Irfan’s aides Nadeem, Kamran and Shahroz allegedly passed lewd comments when she was on her way to class Saturday.

The video purportedly shows the student protesting against being harassed, and Irfan supporting his aides and threatening her.

Explained Campus crimes on rise: Security stepped up To check increasing incidents of violence on college campuses, several educational institutions in the state have started tightening their security. Recently, Lucknow University had sought help from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of UP Police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Of the university’s six entrances, only two are now used while no one is allowed on campus without identification. The decision was taken following an incident of firing on campus this month.

In the video, Irfan is purportedly seen telling the student, “Ladki agar daayre me rahe to acchi lagti hai…Bata raha hun…Abhi tumhare teen saal hain…Sudhar jao sudhar..gate ke andar tumhe ghusne nahi doonga college ke…college me aana mushqil ho jayega tumhara (A girl should stay within her limits. You have to spend three more years here. Mend your ways…I will make it difficult for you to even enter the college. You will not be able to come to the college).”

An FIR was registered Saturday against Irfan and the three others under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Station officer of Sadar Bazar police station Ram Naresh said.

Advertising

Confirming the arrests, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Sharma said, “His (Irfan’s) aides, who are absconding, will also be arrested soon”.