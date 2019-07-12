Uttar Pradesh: Congress expels ex-MP for anti-party activities

Toggle Menu
The disciplinary committee, which was required to look into the complaints of indiscipline and sabotage during the Lok Sabha polls, found party workers’ allegations against Yadav true, the party said. (Representative Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee on Thursday expelled former MP Bhal Chand Yadav for six years from the party for “anti-party activities”.

Yadav had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sant Kabir Nagar constituency on a Congress ticket. He had joined the party just before the polls.

The disciplinary committee, which was required to look into the complaints of indiscipline and sabotage during the Lok Sabha polls, found party workers’ allegations against Yadav true, the party said.

The action comes in the wake of reorganisation of the party structure ordered by the Congress leadership.

