Uttar Pradesh Congress bristles over Prasada’s ‘betrayal’

Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday labelled Jitin Prasada’s exit from the party a “vishwas ghaat [betrayal]” of the party’s ideology, and said his move to the BJP was unfortunate and done out of “vested interests”.

“For someone whom the party gave everything, also made him AICC in-charge of West Bengal, to leave the party in this manner is nothing less than a betrayal of the ideology of the party that gave him an identity.

At a time when Priyanka Gandhi is connecting with workers and the poor, and trying to stand with them in the hour of need, it shows that leaders like him cannot participate in struggles and only want the pleasure of power,” said state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The Congress leader asked Prasada to look at the fate of the political careers of all the Congress leaders who had joined the BJP. “I just want to remind that all those leaders whose identity was with the Congress left the party, but now the entire country is watching what is their situation now,” he added.

Asked about Prasada’s leading a campaign for Brahmins, Lallu said, “The Congress takes all the sections, religions and castes along.”

Former MP and one of Lallu’s predecessors Nirmal Khatri said Prasada’s decision to join the BJP was unfortunate, and added, “It was time to strengthen the party with hard work rather than leave like an opportunist. He himself said that he failed to get the work of his people done. Now the question is, what kind of people they are and what kind of work it is that a leader only needs power to do it.”

Khatri said it was evident that his former colleague left the Congress “influenced by vested interests”.

Many Congress leaders said Prasada’s exit was waiting to happen as he had hardly been a part of the organisation since 2019. Senior leader PL Punia said, “It is unfortunate. He was a senior leader given senior and responsible positions both the government and the party. He was even made in-charge of West Bengal during crucial polls and then to desert the party in distress in unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, rebel Congress leader and Rae Bareilly MLA Aditi Singh said Prasada’s exit was a big loss to the party. She asked the Congress to introspect why influential leaders such as Prasada and Jyotiraditya Scindia were deserting it.

Singh said the Congress was now just a one-family party, and added that its loss was the BJP’s gain. “The Congress has become a party of just one particular family. It should introspect,” she added.