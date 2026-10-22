UP CEO orders statewide voter roll checks after Congress flags 16,000 entries in Pilibhit

Hours after the Congress alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that more than 16,000 voter entries had been affected in the Pilibhit Sadar Assembly constituency alone, the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday evening ordered legal action against officials and staff responsible for the errors.

After an inquiry found that certain voters’ Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers displayed the details of other voters online, CEO Navdeep Rinwa ordered a probe by the District Election Officer (DEO), Pilibhit, and directed all DEOs to examine the electoral rolls of the Assembly constituencies in their respective districts and submit reports within two days.

Earlier in the day, the Congress flagged alleged irregularities in the Pilibhit Sadar Assembly voters’ list and said it was examining “discrepancies” in other constituencies and would explore legal options.

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Addressing the media, AICC general secretary in-charge of UP, Rajendra Pal Gautam, cited Pilibhit Sadar (constituency number 127) as an example of what he alleged were discrepancies between the draft and subsequent electoral rolls.

Gautam alleged that after the draft SIR list was published in April, the names of 13,150 voters were changed between July and September.

“Congress workers checked the entries on the ground and found that the EPIC numbers and serial numbers were the same as those in the draft list, but the actual names had changed,” he alleged.

He further claimed that 804 voters listed as missing had been removed from the rolls even though they were still living in the constituency. In addition, around 2,600 names had allegedly been added despite the individuals concerned not living in the area, he claimed.

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Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the scale of the discrepancies was significant given the electoral arithmetic in Pilibhit Sadar. She said the seat was won by BJP minister Sanjay Gangwar by a margin of around 6,930 votes.

“Pilibhit has 3.48 lakh voters. These changes in names were made when Form 6 was not being used, yet 13,150 names were changed despite the EPIC numbers being correct,” Shrinate alleged.

The Congress demanded judicial intervention.