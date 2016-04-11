Uttar Pradesh: Cong to go it alone in 2017 polls, says state president

Congress State President Nirmal Khatri along with Congress newly appointed party’s minority cell chairman Siraj Mehndi and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari at the time of second time nomination of Siraj Mehndi as Minority cell chairman at state party head office in Lucknow on friday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Congress State President Nirmal Khatri along with Congress newly appointed party’s minority cell chairman Siraj Mehndi and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari at the time of second time nomination of Siraj Mehndi as Minority cell chairman at state party head office in Lucknow on friday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Congress state president Nirmal Khatri Sunday claimed the party would go solo in the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

“We will have no electoral understanding with either the ruling Samajwadi Party or opposition BSP in the state,” he said, adding that both the parties were “dancing to the tunes of BJP”. He was speaking at the conclusion of the third and last leg of the party’s Bheem Jyoti Yatra.

About the possibility of a coalition with RLD and JD(U), Khatri said: “If there was any such possibility, then I am of the view that it should not be shared with the media.” On allocation of tickets, he said it would be completed by June.

Meanwhile, ahead of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary later this week, he accused BSP chief Mayawati of “hijacking” Dalit community in the name of icons and said his party has exposed it through its Bheem Jyoti Yatra.

Khatri accused Mayawati of having “deviated from the path” shown by Dalit icons like B R Ambedkar and Kanshiram.

“Both were against the caste system and wanted to abolish it but Mayawati has instead worked to strengthen it by forming caste-based ‘bhaichara’ committees,” said Khatri.

He alleged that while Mayawati misled Dalits, Congress exposed her through Bheem Jyoti Yatra undertaken in 55 districts, covering a distance of 10,000 km. “During the yatra, over 1,000 corner meetings were organised to propagate the ideals of Dalit icons and remove BSP’s misgivings from the minds of the people,” said Khatri.

He said Congress would hold a rally in Itaunja area of Lucknow on April 17 to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar. At the rally, senior Congress leaders, including Sushil Kumar Shinde, would address the crowd, he added.

