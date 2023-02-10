scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Coach suspended for getting massage from trainee cricketer in UP; video goes viral

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh had ordered a probe by a three-member team after the video surfaced on social media on Wednesday and asked for a report within three working days

The sports director has asked his deputy R N Singh to probe the incident.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended a coach who was seen getting a body massage by a young cricketer at Ravindra Kishore Shahi Sports Stadium here in a viral video. Taking cognizance of the footage, Sports Director R P Singh suspended Assistant Coach Abdul Ahad, an official release said here.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh had ordered a probe by a three-member team after the video surfaced on social media on Wednesday and asked for a report within three working days. The release also said the assistant coach will be attached to the Regional Sports Office, Lucknow during the suspension period.

Meanwhile, the sports director has asked his deputy R N Singh to probe the incident.

SDM Sadar, Saurabh Singh, who is one of the members of the probe team, said the trainee cricketer has alleged that the coach did not allow him to talk to his family whenever phone calls were made.

The trainee had filed many complaints which are being probed by the inquiry committee, the SDM said.

Terming the matter “serious” which needed to be investigated, the DM had said, “It is highly condemnable to make children/sportspersons do such a thing. Appropriate action will be taken after getting the inquiry report.”

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 07:35 IST
