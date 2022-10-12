scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: CM’s nod required for transfer of only Group A & B staff, says new order

The order was issued by the Chief Secretary in August following complaints of alleged anomalies in transfers of government officials of various departments.

In case of transfers at the district level, the decision for Group C and D employees can be taken by a competent officer as per pre-existing rules. (File Photo)

Around two months after Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra ordered that transfers for all levels of state government employees would have to be approved by the chief minister, the government on Monday issued a fresh order allowing transfers of group C and D employees at the district level as per earlier rules.

The fresh order was issued by Uttar Pradesh Appointments and Personnel Department’s Additional Chief Secretary on the behalf of the Chief Secretary.

All heads of departments were intimated that while transfers of Group A and B employees would be done only after the Chief Minister’s approval, Group C and D employees can be allotted new postings as per pre-defined rules.

In case of transfers at the district level, the decision for Group C and D employees can be taken by a competent officer as per pre-existing rules.

As per the order dated August 16, 2022, Appointments Department on behalf of the Chief Secretary had issued orders that after the end of the deadline for transfers according to the Transfer policy 2022-23, the Chief Minister’s approval would be necessary for transfers of government employees of all levels i.e. A, B, C and D.

It may be mentioned that while Group A employees are higher administrative officials, Group B are their subordinates and assume managerial roles at different levels, whereas Group C and D employees are in “non-supervisory” roles.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 05:30:01 am
