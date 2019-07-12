Uttar Pradesh CM’s cure to curb road mishaps: Two drivers on long routes, fitness tests

Expressing concern over road accidents in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to deploy two drivers on state transport buses on every route that are over 400 km and instructed medical check-ups and breathalyser test of drivers before and after they go on long routes.

During a special review meeting on road safety here, Adityanath warned transport department officials, saying that they cannot escape responsibility for road accidents by blaming drivers, and asked the Yamuna Expressway authority to follow safety measures strictly.

On Monday, a bus had fell in a canal on Yamuna Expressway, killing 29 people.

The CM also directed officials to ensure that all school buses are subjected to fitness test along with police verification.

He asked officials of JP Infratech, the developer of Yamuna Expressway, who were also present in the meeting to make proper arrangement for security of people collecting toll tax.

The CM asked the company to follow 13 suggestions of road safety measures prescribed by IIT-Delhi. He also asked the officials to ensure that buses that do not pass the fitness test or which do not have the permit, should not be allowed to pass through UP by Yamuna Expressway Authority.

Instructions have also been given to ensure that medical aid is given in case of need within 10-15 minutes of accident, and said that there would be zero-tolerance for those not wearing seat-belts or helmets or having blue-black films on glasses of the vehicle.

All the district magistrates have also been asked to conduct road safety meeting every month.

The next meeting to review the actions taken on today’s instructions will be held in the first week of August, the government said. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and senior state government officials were also present during the meeting.