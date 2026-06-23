Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces two-member SIT to probe Lucknow fire

Yogi Adityanath inspects the site of the tragedy, on Monday. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed to constitute a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire tragedy in Lucknow’s Aliganj area.

The SIT comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs) Amrit Abhijat and Lucknow Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Praveen Kumar.

The decision was taken after a meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Affairs), Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officers, it is learnt.

The SIT has been directed to submit its report within seven days and probe the reasons behind the fire and negligence on part of the departments concerned.