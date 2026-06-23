Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces two-member SIT to probe Lucknow fire

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed to constitute a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire tragedy in Lucknow’s Aliganj area.
The SIT comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs) Amrit Abhijat and Lucknow Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Praveen Kumar.
The decision was taken after a meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Affairs), Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officers, it is learnt.
The SIT has been directed to submit its report within seven days and probe the reasons behind the fire and negligence on part of the departments concerned.
The blaze that erupted in the three-storey commercial building in the Lucknow neighbourhood left at least 15 people, mostly students, dead and seven injured, officials said.
Several victims were trapped on the second floor of the building, where students were attending classes at an animation centre. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Eyewitnesses said several people jumped out of the building, which was completely gutted in the fire. The structure also housed a pet clinic from where several animals in distress were rescued. — PTI inputs
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