68K ‘encroachments’ removed, Rs 844-crore property seized: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that the government led by him has achieved the targets set for the first 100 days in its second term and is ready to work on the action plan for the next six months, one year, two years and five years.

Presenting a report card on completing 100 days of the BJP dispensation in the state, Adityanath claimed to have established “sushashan” (good governance) by doing away with “kushashan” (misgovernance) in the state.

The CM shared details of how the government’s functioning was divided into 10 sectors — agriculture, industry, social security, medical and health, urban development, tourism and culture, education, and revenue and law, with each given set targets.

Citing the achievements of the Home Department that he himself heads, Adityanath claimed to have identified 16,158 criminals at the police station level and having registered 83,721 cases. It claimed to have established cyber desks at every police station, approved 30 new fire stations, while making 30 new fire centres ready. At least 25 of the new fire centres were inaugurated on July 1, it said.

Also, the government claimed to have increased gross domestic product (GDP) considerably.

In the industry sector, Adityanath said the government held third ground-breaking ceremonies of 1,406 projects worth Rs 80,000 crore, whose memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed during the 2017 investors’ summit.

He also claimed to have come out with new greenfield policy for developing industrial corridor along the expressways for setting up Medical Device Park by the Yamuna Expressway Authority and starting flatted factory complex scheme in Agra, Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

In the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, the CM said they have disbursed loans worth Rs 16,000 crore to about 2 lakh handcraftsmen, workmen and small traders. Adityanath said his government has achieved the target of providing employment to 10,000 youth in 100 days.

He also claimed to have made arrangement for appointment of national and international medal-winning sportspersons in government jobs. In the agriculture sector, he said the government provided Rs 12,537 crore as payment of dues of sugarcane farmers in the first 100 days.

Claiming to have taken several initiatives towards digitisation and use of technology for ease, the Chief Minister explained as how his government started the e-pension portal for employees.

While UP was earlier associated with dynasty, corruption, casteism, riots and anarchy, there was a “change in perception” now, he said.

Asserting his government had worked towards restoring “rule of law”, Adityanath said properties worth Rs 844 crore, belonging to “criminals and the mafia”, were seized in the last 100 days, and over 68,000 “illegal encroachments” were removed. For the first time, over 1.20 lakh loudspeakers were either removed or their decibel levels reduced, he added.

His government was voted back to power because of its performance, he claimed, adding, “We don’t just believe in speeches. We believe in fulfilling our promises.”

Underlining the BJP’s recent victories in the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, and in the Legislative Council where it won 33 seats, Adityanath said, “After our victory in the Assembly elections for the second time, the BJP won 33 of 36 seats (for which polls were held) in the Legislative Council, while the remaining three were won by Independents… After 37 years of its formation, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has become ‘Congress-mukt’.”

The foundation for development of the state was laid during his first term, he said. “With the public giving us a second term, we have been given new wings to take our journey forward,” he said.