Uttar Pradesh: Clerk sacked for forging government land documents

A CLERK posted at the Special Land Acquisition Department under the district administration of Gorakhpur was dismissed from service and a case was lodged against him for allegedly preparing fake documents to transfer ownership of around three acres’ government land to a private individual, who collected around Rs 5-crore compensation against the said land acquired for construction of four-lane road on Gorakhpur-Varanasi route by the National Highways Authority of India.

The action against the clerk, Vikas Chand Pandey, was taken on the basis of findings of an inquiry conducted by the district administration.

Police earlier had booked Hari Kishan, a resident of Bansgaon area in Gorakhpur, nearly three months ago on several charges, including forgery.

“A recovery notice had been issued to Hari Kishan, but he had obtained a stay against it from the Allahabad High Court. He had also obtained stay against his arrest. We are moving court to get the stay vacated on recovery notice and his arrest,” said District Magistrate, Gorakhpur, K Vijayendra Pandian.

He added, “Vikas Chand has been dismissed from government service after an inquiry found his role in the forgery. Action against other officials would be taken on the basis of the police investigation. I have ordered an inquiry to check status of all government land in the district.”

Station House Officer, Cantonment police station, Gorakhpur, Ravi Kumar Rai, said the FIR against Vikas Chand was registered on fraud and other charges on Monday on a complaint filed by revenue clerk, Abhishek Bharti. Vikas Chand allegedly prepared fake documents to transfer government land in the name of Hari Kishan, he added.

Special Land Acquisition officer, Gorakhpur, Arvind Rai, informed, “last year, a complaint was filed at the District Magistrate office by a government official alleging that ownership of government land at Malav village in Basgaon has been transferred to one Hari Kishan using forged documents. It was also alleged that the said land was further acquired for construction of four-lane road on Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway and compensation of Rs 4.95 crore was received by Hari Kishan in two installments in 2017-18 against the land.”

“In the preliminary inquiry, it was found that ownership of 3.49 acre government land at Malaw village was transferred to Hari Kishan in 2016 using fake documents and carrying fake signature of the concerned government officials. A case was lodged against Hari Kishan three months back and District Magistrate had dismissed revenue clerks of the area, Anil Gautam and Vijay Kumar. The High Court, later, revoked Anil Gautam’s dismissal,” said Rai.

“In September last year, District Magistrate had ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter,” added Rai, who pointed outthat construction of the four-lane road was still pending.

When contacted, Sub-divisional Magistrate, Sadar area, Pratnesh Kumar, who conducted the inquiry, said, “I verified the documents from the revenue department and found them all forged with fake signatures of the officials to transfer the government land in the name of Hari Kishan. I had submitted the inquiry report to the district magistrate last month.”