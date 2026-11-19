The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance to extend the tenure of gram panchayats in the state by six months by giving the go-ahead to the promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.
As a result, the tenure of gram pradhans as administrators of panchayats has also been extended by the same period.
The decision to this effect was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The tenure of panchayats ended on May 26 this year.
This comes nearly a month after a division bench of the Allahabad High Court, in an October 14 order, directed the state government and the State Election Commission to complete the panchayat elections within three months.
A day before the panchayats’ tenure was to end May 26, the government had issued a government order (GO), appointing the outgoing gram pradhans as administrators in the panchayats for carrying out routine work.
The Cabinet, in an order, on Wednesday said that in compliance with the orders passed by the Supreme Court from time to time, the Uttar Pradesh State Dedicated Backward Classes Commission for Local Rural Bodies was constituted through a government notification on May 18, to conduct “an empirical study, on the basis of updated data and facts, regarding the nature and impact of backwardness in relation to the representation of backward classes in the three-tier panchayat bodies”.
While the Commission is yet to submit its report, the tenure of appointed administrators is ending on November 26, it stated.
“With the objective of maintaining administrative continuity in gram panchayats, under unavoidable circumstances, it is necessary to make an immediate legal provision for extending the present tenure of the administrators once again by six months or until the report of the Uttar Pradesh State Dedicated Backward Classes Commission for Local Rural Bodies is received,” it further said.
“In view of the fact that the Legislature is not in session and considering the need for immediate action under the present circumstances, approval of the Council of Ministers has been obtained for the promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, under Article 213 of the Constitution of India, for amending Sub-section (3-A) of Section 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1947,” the Cabinet maintained.
The High Court order
The High Court in its October order had stated, “The State Government and the State Election Commission shall conduct the entire elections under the existing reservation arrangement, including twenty-seven per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes. The elections shall not be conducted by treating the OBC-reserved seats as open seats merely because the Dedicated Commission’s inquiry remains pending. Reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women shall be maintained in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the aggregate ceiling governing vertical reservation.”
It added, “The dedicated Commission shall continue with its investigation and inquiry considering the observations contained in the body of the judgment for collective empirical data qua OBC and preparation of report on that basis. It shall complete its process within the period already prescribed within such extended period as be provided by the State Government. The State shall thereafter examine the recommendations and undertake the statutory steps and amendments, where required, for their lawful implementation.”
The court order also stated that the time allowed for completion of the elections does not extend an administrator’s tenure beyond the period permitted by law. Any intervening administrative arrangement must remain within the applicable statutory limits, it maintained.
“The schedule shall provide for the steps necessary to constitute the elected bodies within the above-prescribed period,” the court had issued the order after hearing a batch of 11 petitions seeking direction to conduct panchayat elections in the state.
Nearly 12.58 crore voters are expected to participate in the panchayat polls.
In the 2021 polls, elections were held for 7.32 lakh gram panchayat ward seats across 58,189 panchayats; 75,855 kshetra panchayat ward seats in 826 kshetra panchayats; and 3,051 seats in 75 zila panchayats.
Though panchayat elections are not formally contested on party symbols, they remain important for political mobilisation and building grassroots networks ahead of the Assembly polls. But unlike Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, panchayat polls are held using ballot papers.