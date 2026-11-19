The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance to extend the tenure of gram panchayats in the state by six months by giving the go-ahead to the promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.

As a result, the tenure of gram pradhans as administrators of panchayats has also been extended by the same period.

The decision to this effect was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The tenure of panchayats ended on May 26 this year.

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This comes nearly a month after a division bench of the Allahabad High Court, in an October 14 order, directed the state government and the State Election Commission to complete the panchayat elections within three months.