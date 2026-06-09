Rape accused vanishes from court, found severely burnt in UP’s Chitrakoot

A routine court appearance in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district took a dramatic turn when a 24-year-old rape accused allegedly fled the premises, only to be found hours later with severe burn injuries in a neighbouring village. Police said it appears he came in contact with a transformer, possibly while attempting to climb it, and sustained injuries.
Police said the accused, Shailendra Kumar, is facing a rape case registered in 2024. Police said Kumar had earlier served time in jail in connection with the case and was currently out on bail. A court warrant had been issued against him, and he had appeared before the court on Monday in connection with proceedings seeking the recall of the warrant.
According to police, Kumar was expected to remain present before the court during the proceedings but vanished. “He had come to court in connection with the warrant recall proceedings… but he left and could not be traced,” Shyam Pratap Patel, Station House Officer (SHO), Karwi, told The Indian Express.
Police said efforts were made to locate him.
A few hours later, around 3.53 pm, the UP-112 emergency response service received information that a man was lying seriously injured near a transformer in an agricultural field in Lauriya Bujurg village under the Karwi Kotwali area.
A Police Response Vehicle was dispatched to the spot and found the man with extensive burn injuries. Local residents present at the scene informed the police that they did not know the injured person’s identity. He turned out to be Kumar.
He was shifted to the district hospital, where his father, Rajbahadur, arrived.
According to police, the father later informed officials that his son had allegedly taken the step out of fear that he could be sent back to jail following the court proceedings.
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SHO Patel said the exact circumstances under which Kumar came into contact with the transformer are being examined. He added that preliminary information suggests that the accused climbed onto or approached the transformer and suffered an electric shock, resulting in serious burn injuries.
After receiving first aid at the district hospital, Kumar was referred to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj for specialised treatment due to the severity of his injuries.
Patel said the accused is now out of danger. “His condition is stable. We will wait for his recovery before taking further action,” the SHO said.
He added that once Kumar is medically fit, he will be produced before the court again in connection with the pending proceedings, following which further legal action will be taken.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More