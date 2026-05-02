UP Census 2027: Phase 1 starts this month, here’s what you need to know

Since April 1, officials said the focus has been on training staff and preparing for Phase 1. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh is set to kickstart the first phase of Census 2027 — Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO). This will run from May 22 to June 20, officials said.

Since April 1, officials said the focus has been on training staff and preparing for Phase 1.

Sheetal Verma, Director and Chief Principal Census Officer, Uttar Pradesh, said: “The first phase focuses on enumeration at the household level; we do not cover details such as the number of people residing in a household or their individual characteristics. Those details fall under Phase Two (Population Enumeration)… which will be conducted simultaneously across the entire country in February 2027.”

Who’s carrying out such a huge exercise?

Officials said over 5.25 lakh personnel are involved — from 18,000 charge officers and 75,000 supervisors to lakhs of enumerators and support staff who will actually visit homes.