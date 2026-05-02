UP Census 2027: Phase 1 starts this month, here’s what you need to know

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Uttar Pradesh is set to kickstart the first phase of Census 2027 — Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO). This will run from May 22 to June 20, officials said.
Since April 1, officials said the focus has been on training staff and preparing for Phase 1.
Sheetal Verma, Director and Chief Principal Census Officer, Uttar Pradesh, said: “The first phase focuses on enumeration at the household level; we do not cover details such as the number of people residing in a household or their individual characteristics. Those details fall under Phase Two (Population Enumeration)… which will be conducted simultaneously across the entire country in February 2027.”
Officials said over 5.25 lakh personnel are involved — from 18,000 charge officers and 75,000 supervisors to lakhs of enumerators and support staff who will actually visit homes.
Yes, this census is going digital. Data will be collected using mobile apps for the first time. That said, paper forms haven’t been scrapped and will still be used where needed.
You can. Through the Self Enumeration (SE) digital platform, you’ll be able to submit your details online till May 20. An enumerator will later verify the information.
Yes, don’t be surprised if they knock. Till May 20, enumerators will visit every household to collect details on your home, assets, water supply, sanitation, and other facilities.
According to officials, yes. The information collected will be kept confidential and used only for statistical purposes, not shared publicly.
It’s massive. The census will cover 75 districts, 783 towns, and 350 sub-districts. Around 1.04 lakh villages and 845 urban areas will be included. To manage this, about 39 lakh enumeration blocks have been created.
The government has already run over 1,800 awareness campaigns to spread the word and prepare citizens.
The department made an appeal to the citizens to cooperate in the census work, provide correct information, and ensure participation.
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