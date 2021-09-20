Uttar Pradesh: Cap at gatherings increased to 100 people

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday increased the cap at gatherings, including weddings, from 50 to 100.

In an order sent to officials across the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that through the week gatherings would be allowed between 6 am and 11 pm with a capacity of 100 people at indoor and outdoor venues outside Covid containment zones. “Covid protocol must be followed at the gatherings and a Covid helpdesk must be established at the venues,” read the order.

It said that a two-yard distance between seats must be maintained. “The venues must have proper sanitation and toilets must be kept clean,” the order added. Meanwhile, the state reported 17 new Covid cases in 24 hours, and 12 recoveries. With this, the active caseload at present is 198.