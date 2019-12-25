Uttar Pradesh cabinet nod for Rs 182 as daily payment to NREGA workers within 15 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Tuesday cleared a proposal to provide Rs 182 as daily payment to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers within 15 days, failing which salary of the officials concerned and employees would be deducted at the rate of 0.05 per cent.

In another decision, approval was given for building two new medical colleges for which old dilapidated hospital buildings in Etah and Hardoi would be razed at an estimated expenditure of Rs 96.55 lakh and Rs 1.65 crore respectively. Approval was also given to convert Mohanlalganj Tehsil in Lucknow, Padtawal and Taniyara tehsils of Maharajganj, Gaurabadshahpur of Jaunpur, Rajpur of Kanpur Dehat, Jahanganj of Azamgarh, Tamkhuiraj of Kushinagar, Mehrao of Aligarh into Nagar Panchayats.

Approval was given to convert Gangva village of Sultanpur into a Nagar Panchayat.

