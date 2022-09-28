Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Meeting: State planning commission to be restructured on lines of Niti Aayog

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal for restructuring of the Uttar Pradesh State Planning Commission on the lines of the Niti Aayog at the Centre.

Renamed as the State Transformation Commission, the government body will act as a think tank for “development and economic progress” of the state with the Chief Minister as its chairperson and ministers, officials and intellectuals from different fields as members. It will also have vice-chairperson and chief executive officer (CEO).

The term of members will be for three years, which can be extended for another two years under special circumstances.

Minister AK Sharma said, “The Cabinet has approved restructuring of the Uttar Pradesh State Planning Commission which was formed in August 1972. While the CM will be its chairperson, the Deputy CMs along with ministers of agriculture, finance, social welfare, panchayati raj, industrial development, Jal Shakti, urban development and the minister of state for planning will be members.”

Referring to the commission as the state government’s ‘think tank’, Sharma said, “It will act as a think tank for policy formation and to give a push to the state’s economy.

It will also be a reservoir of knowledge in undertaking research and innovations, bringing in new skills etc.”

The restructured commission will also identify the “hurdles” in the implementation of social development schemes and suggest ways to remove them, arranging financial resources through public private partnership (PPP), he added.

Advertisement

The new commission will have an eminent educationist or economist as vice-chairperson nominated by Chief Minister. The chief secretary, agriculture production commissioner, social welfare commissioner along with heads of departments of urban development, industry, irrigation, rural development etc will also be members.

The CM will also nominate members from social sector, who will be domain experts in agriculture, economy, industry and energy etc. The CEO will be an in-service or a retired public servant.

Key Decisions

Nod to new tiger reserve in Bundelkhand

The Cabinet gave its nod to a new tiger reserve — Ranipur Tiger Reserve — in Chitrakoot district. The tiger reserve will have a 52,898-hectare buffer zone by including 23,032 hectares of Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary. A corpus fund of Rs 50 crore has been set aside for the tiger Reserve and arrangements will be made for the administration of the reserve as well, the government said. The project will be undertaken under the Project Tiger scheme of the Government of India, where there is the provision of central share and state share in the ratio of 60:40 for non-recurring expenditure and recurring expenditure of 50:50, it added.

Tourist centre in Ayodhya

Advertisement

The Cabinet approved the construction of a tourist facilitation centre in Ayodhya on a public-private partnership model. Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the centre will have Yatri Nivas, hotels, dormitories, amphitheatre, parking as well as other tourist facilities. He said that despite the rising number of tourists visiting Ayodhya, there were only 30 hotels and about 100 dharamshalas in the temple town, providing 25,000 beds.