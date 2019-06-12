Uttar Pradesh to allow microbreweries, hike old-age pension to Rs 500

THE UTTAR Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to allow microbreweries in the state, hike old-age pension in the state from Rs 400 to Rs 500 and also cleared demolition of dilapidated buildings at the site to pave way for the construction of different facilities for AIIMS, Rae Bareli. In another significant decision, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to amend Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Teachers Rules, allowing those with B.Ed degrees as the qualification to become assistant teachers along with the existing criteria of appointment of teachers, who have cleared Basic Teachers Certificate (BTC) exam.

Advertising

For allowing microbreweries, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to amend Uttar Pradesh Breweries Rules, 1961. It also also cleared the amendment through which the licence fee for establishment of breweries would increase from existing Rs 25,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh. Official spokesperson of the government informed that for establishment of a micro-breweries, any individual, who has licence for hotel, resort, restaurant or club can apply through District Magistrate to the Excise Commissioner.

Approval would be given on the recommendation of the District Magistrate after checking whether all the conditions are fulfilled. The capacity of the microbreweries would be 600 bulk litres and 2.1 lakh bulk litres for 350 working days.

A government spokesperson informed that in recent past, arrival of foreign tourists has increased in Noida, Agra, Varanasi, Lucknow and micro-breweries would ensure availability of fresh beer for consumers at the resturants and it will also increase employment opportunities. He pointed out that microbreweries were set up in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana and Delhi.

Advertising

The Cabinet approved hike in old-age pension from Rs 400 per month to Rs 500 per month. Cabinet Minister Srikant Sharma informed that while the burden was shared as 50:50 per cent by the centre and the state, now additional burden of Rs 100 per individual would be borne by the state exchequer. Therefore, state share per individual would now be Rs 300 per month. This would mean additional burden of Rs 480 crore on the state exchequer in the 2019-2020 financial year and Rs 106 crore for three months from January to March in the previous financial year as it would be applicable from January 2019.

Meanwhile, to clear way for completing construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences like institute in Rae Bareli by 2020, the Cabinet cleared demolition of 67 dilapidated residential houses, which were existing on the land provided to Government of India for developing AIIMS. It may be mentioned that 97.69 acre of Nandganj Sirohi Sugar Mill land had been given to Government of India on July 27, 2013 for construction of AIIMS. While start-up OPD has been started , construction of hospital and Medical college is ongoing. The target is to complete the construction by April 2020.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to increase the age limit of senior residents at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences from 35 to 37 years. Cabinet Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh informed that as the institute follows guidelines of AIIMS Delhi, thus, the decision has also been taken accordingly.