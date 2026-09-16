UP Cabinet Meeting: 20% quota cleared for Agniveers, shut Mathura mill to turn into ethanol plant

From recruiting former Agniveers to increasing allowances of Prantiya Rakshak Dal, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday took a series of decisions, including clearing the proposal to establish an ethanol plant at the closed Chhata Sugar Mill in Mathura.

With Assembly elections due next year, the Cabinet gave approval to 20 per cent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment to the posts of Jail Warder and Enforcement Constable in the Transport Department for former Agniveers, who will be given special relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit.

“Former Agniveers will be given the benefit of this reservation in the social category. A provision has been made to deduct their 4-year period of service while calculating the age. This will enable a larger number of former Agniveers to participate in the recruitment process,” Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said after the Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Yogi Adityanath.