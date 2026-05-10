Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion: 6 new ministers inducted into Yogi government

The Uttar Pradesh State Cabinet underwent a much-delayed expansion on Sunday with the induction of key figures into the Yogi Adityanath-led government. With the state headed to the polls next year, the composition of the new set of ministers reflects the BJP’s widening social and regional outreach.

The decision came after the Assembly elections in four states concluded and the swearing-in ceremony of new CM Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, which CM Adityanath attended. The BJP’s central leadership is learnt to have given its nod.

The number of ministers in the state Cabinet has risen from 54, including the CM, to 60 — the upper limit.