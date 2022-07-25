Uttar Pradesh: Double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway, 8 dead

July 25, 2022 9:57:43 am
Eight people were killed and 16 others injured when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus rammed into a stationary double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said the bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village.
#WATCH | Accident at Purvanchal expressway near Barabanki in UP leaves 6 persons dead & 18 injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one. 3, reported to be critical, referred to trauma centre in Lucknow. Buses were en route from Bihar to Delhi pic.twitter.com/RUELIchJh9
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Efforts are on to identify the dead, the ASP said, adding the injured have been admitted to a local hospital from where the seriously injured are being referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.
Subscriber Only Stories
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
Blackpink’s Ready For Love to release on this date; emotional Blinks already declare it a ‘smash hit’
Police issue notices prohibiting unlawful gatherings to activists seeking permission to protest at Aarey
Mumbai: One booked for threat call to fruit merchant
OnePlus 10T will ditch the alert slider and Hasselblad branding; here’s why
World Athletics Championships: The 400m Bronze medallist Hudson-Smith says he attempted to take his own life
Destination unknown for Ronaldo, De Jong as Barcelona try to hijack Kounde deal
BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials
Body of 14-year-old girl cremated after 6 days
Indian economy is better placed to handle inflation, says Rajesh Bhatia of ITI Long Short Equity Fund
Five of family killed, four injured in road accident in Karnataka’s Koppal
A ‘forgotten’ village revolts by hosting its own version of Commonwealth Games
Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara on Akshay Kumar stepping into Suriya’s shoes for Hindi remake: ‘They’re very different actors’