Uttar Pradesh: Budget session to begin from Feb 16

The Cabinet also cleared the draft of Uttar Pradesh State Sports University Bill-2021, which will be placed in the Assembly in the Budget Session.

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin from February 16. This was decided at the Cabinet meeting on Monday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sources said that the annual state budget will likely be placed on February 17.

The Assembly session would be significant as the upcoming budget with the Assembly elections in the state due early next year.

A government official said that the land for the proposed university has been identified at Salawa village in Sardhana tehsil of Meerut district. The university, which will be built at the cost of Rs 700 crore, will aim at providing all sports-related education and skills to students — right from physical education, health and sports science to sports management as well as sports journalism, the official added.

The Cabinet also cleared the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy to give incentives to private companies to set up of data centre parks and units in the state. “These incentives and concessions would be given in purchase of land, stamp duty etc with extra incentives for those investing in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions of the state,” a government spokesperson said, adding that the policy would promote setting up of at least three Data Centre Parks in the state and 10 data centre units.

“The idea is to also attract global data centre companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM etc for setting up their units in the state. So far, data storage is largely done outside the country. The incentives will help attract setting up of such centres within the country,” said the government spokesperson.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal for allowing expansion of Jewar International Airport near Noida to five runways in a phased manner. The Cabinet also approved the proposal of estimated expenditure of Rs 426 crore for upgrading existing airstrip in Ayodhya district to an airport.