UP Assembly budget: Focus on infrastructure, schemes, religious tourism, cow welfare

THE Rs 4.79 lakh crore annual budget tabled in the UP Assembly Thursday focused on government schemes, infrastructure, religious tourism, cow welfare, upgradation of Sanskrit pathshalas and madrasas.

Calling it the “biggest” budget of the state to this day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The poor want housing, respectful basic amenities, electricity, gas, low cost education and health and employment. It does not focus on schemes that might attract public, but on schemes for public welfare.”

“This budget will bring happiness to the faces of all citizens of the state, and will be successful in upliftment of villages, poor, youth, farmers, women, traders etc.,” he further said, adding that it was “lok kalyankari” (welfare-oriented) rather than “lok lubhawan” (populist).

A sizeable share of the budget has been proposed to central government schemes. For example, Rs 6,240 crore has been set aside for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Rs 6,000 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission Rural and Rs 3,488 crore under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Around Rs 447 crore has been proposed for cattle welfare in both urban and rural areas. Of this, Rs 247 crore was proposed for maintenance and construction of ‘gaushalas’ in rural areas, while Rs 200 crore will be set aside for use under the ‘Kanha gaushala and destitute cattle shelter’ scheme in urban areas.

“The government is committed towards conservation of bovine cattle in the state. For this purpose, it is seeking support from other departments…Special cess has been imposed on liquor sales in the state…out of the cess, an estimated revenue of Rs 165 crore will be utilised for maintenance of destitute cattle,” read a statement released by the government.

Apart from this, the budget also set aside Rs 56 crore for a new dairy in Mathura.

In line with a poll promise it had made, the government has proposed Rs 50 crore for WiFi facilities in all colleges and universities in the state, Rs 242 crore as grant-in aid for Sanskrit pathshalas and another Rs 30 crore for grants to aided Sanskrit schools and degree colleges. Another Rs 21 crore has been allocated to Kashi Vidyapeeth for promoting Sanskrit education and another Rs 21.51 crore for the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Rs 459 crore has been allocated for modernisation of Arabi-Farsi madrasas.

In the infrastructure sector, Rs 3,194 crore has been proposed for construction of expressways, which includes Rs 1,194 crore for Purvanchal Expressway and Rs 1,000 crore for the Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur Link Expressways. Another Rs 500 crore has been proposed for land acquisition to develop a defence corridor along with the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Allocations have also been made for construction of new police stations and metro rail projects.

Laying emphasis on religious tourism, the budget proposed Rs 101 crore for “integrated development of major tourist places” in Ayodhya and another Rs 200 crore for construction of a new airport there.

For expansion and beautification of a road from the Ganga riverside to Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the government has allocated Rs 207 crore. It also set aside Rs 16 crore to set up a Vaidik Vigyan Kendra at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi, Rs 8.38 crore for an auditorium in Mathura, and Rs 125 crore for infrastructure facilities in the Brij Tirtha region.

A provision of Rs 5 crore has also been made for construction of boundary walls around Ramlila grounds across the state.