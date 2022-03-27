Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati meets party leaders, blames Muslim vote bank for poll debacle

Days after her party’s poor showing in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BSP president Mayawati held a meeting on Sunday with party leaders and blamed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Muslim vote bank for the electoral loss. The former chief minister also said that she will not accept the president’s post if the BJP or any other party makes such an offer to her.

In the meeting held at the state headquarters of the party in Lucknow, Mayawati also announced former party MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali’s name as the BSP candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll in Azamgarh. The Lok Sabha seat has been vacated by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after his election to UP Assembly from Karhal.

Notably, Jamali was elected MLA on a BSP ticket from the Mubarakpur seat of Azamgarh in 2017, but he quit the party last year after he was appointed party leader in the Assembly. Jamali was reportedly then in contact with the SP but when he did not get a ticket there, he contested on the AIMIM symbol but lost from Mubarakpur.

“People from the Muslim community, upper castes and other backward classes, who got misled, astray and directionless (bhatke, dishaheen, gumrah) in the recent elections, they must be brought back to the BSP… That means the party despite the prevailing adverse conditions is still firm on its policy of sarvjan hitay and sarvjan sukhay, and keeping that in mind, we have decided to field Guddu Jamali in Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll,” Mayawati said.

Mayawati appointed three coordinators – former MP Munqad Ali of Meerut, Rajkumar Gautam of Bulandhshar and former MLC Vijay Pratap of Azamgarh – for the state. They have been asked to send her monthly reports on party activities in all 18 divisions in Uttar Pradesh.

She added that there will be no change of state party president and Bhim Rajbhar will continue to hold the post.

Trying to lift the spirit of party leaders after the poll drubbing, Mayawati asked them not to get disappointed with the results and to make renewed efforts to bring the party back to power. “We have to make a start by getting better results in the upcoming local body elections, Lok Sabha bypolls and in the general elections,” Mayawati said.

Talking about the recent assembly polls, in which the party won only one seat and its vote share came down to 12.88 per cent, Mayawati said that nobody had expected that the election results would be so poor.