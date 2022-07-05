Uttar Pradesh: Body exhumed for DNA profiling as 2 families lay claim on mortal remains

The body of a man, who was purportedly run over by a train in Sirathu sub-division of Kaushambi district, was exhumed and samples were collected for DNA profiling after two families staked claim on the mortal remains.

The district administration has begun the procedure to conduct DNA profiling to end the dispute between the two families that happen to be from different communities. The police on June 11 had recovered the dismembered body of an unidentified man on a track near the Sirathu railway station in the district.

The body was exhumed on Sunday evening in the presence of district administration officials, police and members of the two families. The doctors also collected samples of members of the two families for purpose of matching. The body was buried again. “The samples are being sent to the forensic laboratory. The next course of action will be decided on the basis of the laboratory report,” said Sirathu sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Deo Bhatt.

The police had sent the body for autopsy after no one came forward to claim it. A photograph of it was also published in local newspapers to ascertain the identity.

On June 14, Shabbir Ahmed, a farmer from Bijlipur village identified the mortal remains as that of his son Rehman on the basis of clothes and physique, said Saini police station in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh. Rehman used to work as a labourer, Shabbir told the police. The body were then handed over to Shabbir’s family who buried it in his village graveyard after conducting the last rites.

But on June 27, Santraj, a businessman from neighbouring Fatehpur district, visited the police station claiming that the body was that of his son Suraj.

Kaushambi Circle Officer Krishna Gopal Singh said the Fatehpur family arrived after seeing a photograph of the body in a newspaper. This family too claimed to have identified the body through clothes and physique, it was learnt.

The family then met the district magistrate and sought direction to dig out the body for DNA profiling. The DM constituted a four-member committee of doctors to collect samples for DNA profiling.