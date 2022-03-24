Uttar Pradesh: Body exhumed after son levels murder charge against stepmother

Nearly six months after the death of a 45-year-old property dealer, his body was exhumed and sent for the postmortem in Baraut town of Baghpat district on Wednesday after his 20-year-old son with his first wife lodged a police complaint alleging that his father was murdered by his stepmother in connivance with four others.

Following the directions of Baghpat Superintendent of police Neeraj Jadaun a case was registered against five persons, and the body was exhumed and sent for the autopsy to ascertain the reason for the death of the complainant’s father. Shahzad, who had allegedly suffered a heart attack and died on September 3, 2021, was buried in a graveyard in Baraut the same day, said police.

However, last week, Shahzad’s son Saadab approached the Baghpat SP with an audio clip, said police, adding that the conversation recorded in the clip suggested that his father had not died a natural death, but he was murdered allegedly by his second wife Parveen and four others.

“We had sent the audio clip for an examination, and it turned out that it was not fake. We then conducted voice tests of the accused, which matched with the voices recorded in the audio clip. I then ordered lodging of an FIR at Baraut police station and sought permission from the district administration to exhume the body for the postmortem,” said the SP.

“However, no arrests have, so far, been made as we are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death,” added the SP.

Police, meanwhile, said Shahzad had married Parveen in 2007 after giving divorce to his first wife Sameena. Shahzad had two sons with Sameena, who were also living with him along with his second wife.