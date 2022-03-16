Uttar Pradesh: NSA to be invoked against persons helping students cheat in board exams

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed officials to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against persons found helping students to cheat in Class X and Class XII state board examinations. Notably, the examinations are scheduled to start on March 24.

The order was passed by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra during a meeting convened to discuss security arrangements for the examinations with police officers, district- and zonal-level officials. “Officials must ensure that the required security is maintained at examination centres,” the chief secretary said.

Apart from invoking the NSA, officials have also been told to keep a vigil on people engaging in rumour-mongering. “At critical centres, the Special Task Force should be deployed,” Mishra said in a statement.

The top bureaucrat also instructed district magistrates to hold a meeting with officials concerned to review preparations at the examination centres.

The health department, department of urban development, panchayati raj department have also been instructed to keep ready the required facilities at the centres, so that students do not face any issues during the examinations.

Officials said that a control room has been set up in Lucknow, from where examination centres in all 75 districts in the state will be monitored. “District officials have been told to ensure that no cheating takes place at the centres,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary Education) Aradhna Shukla said that a total of 51.92 lakh students are scheduled to appear in the board examinations at 8,373 centres across the state. “All centres have been provided with CCTV cameras, and question papers shall be kept in double-locked cupboards,” she said.