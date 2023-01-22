Uttar Pradesh: BJP state executive panel to meet in Lucknow today

DAYS AFTER the BJP national executive body firmed up a road map for the coming urban local body elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the UP BJP will organise a one-day state executive committee meeting at Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in Lucknow on Sunday to chalk out the strategy to implement the central leadership’s plans for the 2024 polls. The BJP’s win on maximum Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh had helped the party in forming the government at the Centre in 2019 and 2014.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest in the first session of the state executive meeting, for which over 700 delegates have been invited from across the state and the party’s central body. Apart from state office-bearers, BJP central office-bearers and union ministers who hail from Uttar Pradesh have been invited. District presidents and heads of the different wings of the party have also been invited.

At the meeting, the BJP will discuss a political resolution in which the party will appreciate the achievements of the (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in UP. The party also will congratulate the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the party’s win the Lok Sabha and Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh in the past few months. Also, a strategy for winning the coming urban local body elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be discussed. “The party has a challenge ahead…to win those Lok Sabha seats it lost in 2019. The progress of Lok Sabha pravas yojna running for such constituencies is likely to be discussed in the meeting. The party, in the political resolution, will certainly target the Opposition for doing fake propaganda against the BJP government,” said a party functionary.

“As discussed in the national executive meet, the party’s morchas have to run mass contact programme in border areas. Morcha heads could be given some directives in this regard in the meeting. UP’s several districts share border with Nepal,” said another party functionary.

The UP BJP has organised the state executive meet as per the decision of the party’s central leadership that all the state units have to organise their state executive meetings by January 26. After that, all the district units have to hold their executive meetings by February 5 and mandal units have to hold their meeting by February 12. In all the meetings, local functionaries will be briefed about the resolutions passed in the national executive meeting and they will also discuss strategy for local Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday said that the delegate invited for the meeting and they wouldfunction as mediums in taking forward the BJP’s ideology and programmes at the ground. “A report of recently organised organizational activities will be tabled in the meeting and work plan of future programmes will also be discussed,” Chaudhary said.

A meeting of the BJP state office-bearers was also held on Saturday to firm up the agenda of the state executive meeting.