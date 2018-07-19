Uttar Pradesh: BJP state executive meet on Aug 11, 12

CM Yogi Adityanath at the meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) CM Yogi Adityanath at the meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Amit Shah will address the party state executive meeting that will be held in Meerut on August 11 and 12. This was decided during a meeting of senior state party leaders at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party state chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, organisational secretary Sunil Bansal, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma were among those present.

Pandey said that a detailed discussion took place on organisation programmes of the party and how to ensure their reach till the booth level in view of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

They also discussed how to ensure that expectations of the public reach the government through organisation in a more effective manner.

Sources inform that recent public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maghar, Azamgarh, Mirzapur and Varanasi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh were also discussed. Preparations for the upcoming “Kisan rally” of Prime Minister in Shahjahanpur was also discussed.

