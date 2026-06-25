Uttar Pradesh BJP reshuffle: 64 office bearers named ahead of 2027 polls

The decision comes ahead of the crucial Assembly polls ahead in 2027.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readLucknowUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 01:11 PM IST
bjpThe major reshuffle in the organisational structure comes ahead of next year's assembly polls.
Make us preferred source on Google

Uttar Pradesh BJP has announced list of 46 members included in the party’s state unit as a part of organisational reshuffle.

The decision comes ahead of the crucial Assembly polls ahead in 2027.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments