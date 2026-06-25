Uttar Pradesh BJP reshuffle: 64 office bearers named ahead of 2027 polls

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Uttar Pradesh BJP has announced list of 46 members included in the party’s state unit as a part of organisational reshuffle.
The decision comes ahead of the crucial Assembly polls ahead in 2027.
Uttar Pradesh BJP announces list of members included in the party's state unit organisation as a part of organisational restructuring, ahead of 2027 UP elections pic.twitter.com/lxuPFZQKRc
— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026
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