Monday, May 31, 2021
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Devendra Pratap Singh dies of cardiac arrest

The MLA from Amapur was rushed to a district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, family sources said.

By: PTI | Etah (up) |
May 31, 2021 12:18:52 pm
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the demise of the Amapur MLA.

BJP MLA Devendra Pratap Singh died on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 55.

“Singh was brought to the hospital around 7 am and he was pronounced dead,” Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Rajesh Agarwal said.

Read |Uttar Pradesh: A month since losing son to Covid, BJP MLA waiting to get FIR filed against hospital

Singh, a resident of Hajipur village under Amapur police station, was a three-term MLA.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

On information about Singh’s death, a large number of BJP leaders and workers, including local BJP MLA Vipin Verma David and Marhara MLA Virendra Lodhi, rushed to the hospital.

The party workers have alleged that a government ambulance was not provided for taking the MLA’s body to his village.

They said the family had to arrange a private ambulance.

