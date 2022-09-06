Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack; Yogi Adityanath condoles demise

BJP MLA from Gola Gokarannath Arvind Giri died of a heart attack on Monday. According to Lakhimpur Kheri BJP unit, the five-term MLA was being brought to Lucknow after the cardiac arrest but died on the way.

Giri, 65, was elected MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket for three terms in 1996, 2002 and 2007 from Haiderabad seat that was later renamed Gola Gokarannath after delimitation. In 2012, he had contested on a Congress ticket, but lost. Later, he joined the BJP and won the election in 2017 and 2022.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary expressed their condolences on the death of Giri.