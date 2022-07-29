Uttar Pradesh: BJP core panel discusses Council bypolls

A meeting of the core committee of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit was held in Lucknow on Thursday to discuss the probable names for the upcoming Legislative Council bypolls.

By-elections will be held on two seats of the UP Legislative Council. Also, six members of the Council are to be nominated by the state government.

The meeting was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence and was attended by both the deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak — Cabinet minister and BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but was cancelled late in the evening.

The ruling BJP is likely to win both the Council seats, considering its majority in the Assembly.

The notification for election on these two seats has been issued already with August 1 being the last date of filing nominations. Polling and counting of votes are scheduled for August 11.

Sources said that the core committee also discussed the agenda of the party’s state-level three-day training session which will begin in Chitrakoot from Friday. “Senior party leaders and ministers are being invited to the training camp in Chitrakoot. These sessions will provide a platform to exchange ideas and experiences that could be valuable in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said a BJP leader.

Chief Minister Adityanath, all his Cabinet ministers, party state office-bearers, Union ministers and national office bearers from UP, head of all morchas and district in-charges have been invited to the camp where they will attend 15 sessions on several issues, including the history of the BJP, other RSS affiliates, and BJP’s position in contemporary politics in comparison to other political parties. Ministers of State of the state government have not been invited to the Chitrakoot camp.

“Strategies related to key campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga and booth shashaktikaran abhiyan may also be discussed in the training camp, along with strategies to reach out to the beneficiaries of welfare schemes run by the BJP government,” said a BJP leader.

“The party is also concerned over the controversies related to transfers of state government officials that raised questions over transparency in the functioning of the government. Such matters may also be discussed in the presence of Cabinet ministers,” said a BJP leader.