scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: BJP core panel discusses Council bypolls

By-elections will be held on two seats of the UP Legislative Council. Also, six members of the Council are to be nominated by the state government.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 29, 2022 3:55:03 am
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), UP BJP, UP Legislative Council bypolls, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe meeting was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence and was attended by both the deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak -- Cabinet minister and BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

A meeting of the core committee of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit was held in Lucknow on Thursday to discuss the probable names for the upcoming Legislative Council bypolls.

By-elections will be held on two seats of the UP Legislative Council. Also, six members of the Council are to be nominated by the state government.

The meeting was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence and was attended by both the deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak — Cabinet minister and  BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but was cancelled late in the evening.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The ruling BJP is likely to win both the Council seats, considering its majority in the Assembly.

The notification for election on these two seats has been issued already with August 1 being the last date of filing nominations. Polling and counting of votes are scheduled for August 11.

Sources said that the core committee also discussed the agenda of the party’s state-level three-day training session which will begin in Chitrakoot from Friday. “Senior party leaders and ministers are being invited to the training camp in Chitrakoot. These sessions will provide a platform to exchange ideas and experiences that could be valuable in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said a BJP leader.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Chief Minister Adityanath, all his Cabinet ministers, party state office-bearers, Union ministers and national office bearers from UP, head of all morchas and district in-charges have been invited to the camp where they will attend 15 sessions on several issues, including the history of the BJP, other RSS affiliates, and BJP’s position in contemporary politics in comparison to other political parties. Ministers of State of the state government have not been invited to the Chitrakoot camp.

“Strategies related to key campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga and booth shashaktikaran abhiyan may also be discussed in the training camp, along with strategies to reach out to the beneficiaries of welfare schemes run by the BJP government,” said a BJP leader.

More from Lucknow

“The party is also concerned over the controversies related to transfers of state government officials that raised questions over transparency in the functioning of the government. Such matters may also be discussed in the presence of Cabinet ministers,” said a BJP leader.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

5

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Featured Stories

Throwing good money
Throwing good money
Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords
Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Dhanbad judge murder case: Two held guilty of murder

Dhanbad judge murder case: Two held guilty of murder

‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

Fortunate to have got an opportunity to honour struggle of tribals: PM Modi on Murmu

Fortunate to have got an opportunity to honour struggle of tribals: PM Modi on Murmu

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

‘Atrocious, insulting’: Opposition leaders slam Smriti Irani, BJP over row with Sonia Gandhi

‘Atrocious, insulting’: Opposition leaders slam Smriti Irani, BJP over row with Sonia Gandhi

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement