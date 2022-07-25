scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’

Officials from the Intelligence Bureau and Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) are questioning them about their motives and trying to verify if they are associated with any organisation or acted independently.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
July 25, 2022 12:53:14 pm
bijnor arrestA senior police official said that the incident shows attempts were made to disturb the atmosphere amid the Kanwar Yatra and that directions have been issued to the police to be more alert. (Representative image)

The Bijnor police said Monday they have arrested two brothers for allegedly trying to incite communal conspiracy by vandalising three shrines in the district.

The attackers also set ablaze several holy chadars used at the mazars, added the police. All three mazars, which were damaged by the accused, fall under the Sherkot police station area of Bijnor.

The arrested men have been identified as Mohammad Kamal, 35, and his brother Mohammad Adil, 23, said a police officer. Kamal, who had gone abroad for work, came back a while ago and Adil works as a plumber, added the officer.

Officials from the Intelligence Bureau and Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) are questioning them about their motives and trying to verify if they are associated with any organisation or acted independently.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

A senior police official said that the incident shows attempts were made to disturb the atmosphere amid the Kanwar Yatra and that directions have been issued to the police to be more alert.

Bijnor Additional Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said that they were alerted at around 4 pm on Sunday by the caretaker of one of the mazars that someone had demolished the structure.

A police team was rushed to the spot and while it was trying to collect information about the attackers, who they said were wearing saffron scarfs, they got information that another shrine located around four kilometre away had been also damaged.

The team then rushed to the other location and with the help of local residents caught the two men while they were trying to escape on a motorcycle, said an officer. They brought the brothers to the police station for questioning. In the meantime, the police also came to know that a third mazar had also been damaged.

The police said that during their interrogation, the accused confessed to having damaged the three mazars. “They are still being questioned,” said a police officer.

More from Lucknow

The arrested men have been booked on charges of promoting enmity between two groups, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc, lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence and disturbing religious assembly. The police have also invoked Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act against the men.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement