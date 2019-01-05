Uttar Pradesh: Basti administration starts cattle conservation helpline

Basti district administration has started a helpline for the public to report stray cattle. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently given all district magistrates about a week’s time to ensure all stray cattle across the state were shifted to cow shelters.

“Many people narrate to me stories of stray cattle, which have been left in the open by their owners, how they ( the cattle) escaped an accident or how they were hit by a speeding vehicle. In these circumstances, the public does not know where to call for assistance,” said District Magistrate of Basti Raj Shekhar.

The helpline comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to levy an additional 0.5 per cent cow welfare cess on eight profit-making public sector infrastructure companies to fund the construction and maintenance of cow shelters.

The ‘cattle conservation’ helpline is 05542-245555. The public can use this helpline to lodge related complaints and give suggestions, Shekhar said.