Uttar Pradesh: Barber shoots wife dead, kills self in Baghpat village

A 50-year-old man allegedly shot his 48-year-old wife dead before killing himself with the same weapon over an unknown dispute in Baghpat’s Dhanaura Silvernagar village on Thursday morning.

Binauli Police said Mishan Singh owned a barber’s shop in the village and was also taking regular medicines for a recurring mental illness. Singh had gone to his shop but returned home when his children were not there, said police. “At home, he had a dispute with his wife, Pushpa and shot her in the right temple. Mishan also killed himself. We have sent the bodies for the post-mortem. Locals said the couple had a soured relationship which worsened following his mental illness,” Ravindra Singh , in-charge of Binauli police station, said. The couple is survived by five children, including a daughter.