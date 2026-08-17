8-year-old among 2 killed by big cats in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

The two incidents were reported from Dharmapur and Motipur ranges of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, where forest officials have stepped up efforts to track the animals. (Representational Photo/File)

As more than 500 villages in Moradabad and Bijnor districts remain on high alert following a series of leopard attacks, two fresh wildlife attacks in Bahraich’s Katarniaghat Wildlife Division have triggered fear among the communities living on the fringes of the forest.

The attacks, reported from two separate ranges, left two dead, a woman and an eight-year-old boy. The two incidents were reported from Dharmapur and Motipur ranges of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, where forest officials have stepped up efforts to track the animals.

“Teams from the forest department are camping in the affected areas and monitoring the situation. People of around 15 villages have been advised to exercise caution while venturing into fields or forest areas,” said Katarniaghat Wildlife Division Field Director H Raja Mohan.